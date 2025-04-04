Man killed in crash on Waters Ave. in Tampa

The Brief A crash on W. Waters Ave. in Tampa killed a man on Thursday night, according to Tampa police. It happened shortly after 9 p.m., with the investigation shutting down a stretch of W. Waters Ave. for hours. Few other details have been released.



A man died after a crash along Waters Ave. on Thursday night, according to the Tampa Police Department.

What we know:

TPD says officers responded to the 1400 block of W. Waters Ave. shortly after 9 p.m.

The man went to the hospital, where he died, according to police.

W. Waters Ave. was closed for hours between N. Dakota Ave. and N. Orleans Ave., but has since reopened.

What we don't know:

No other details on the circumstances surrounding the crash or the identity of the man who died have been released.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Tampa Police Department.

