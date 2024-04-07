Man killed in North Port house fire: Crews

article

A man was found inside a North Port home that caught on fire early Sunday morning, according to officials.

North Port Fire Rescue and the North Port Police Department responded to the 3000 block of South Salford Blvd just after midnight.

Neighbors told FOX 13 that the victim lived alone and was a former US Marine.

According to firefighters, NPPD and the State Fire Marshal are investigating.

Crews say the investigation indicates that the cause of the fire may have been accidental.

