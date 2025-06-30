Man killed in shooting, Hillsborough deputies investigating as homicide
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies say they're investigating a homicide after an argument in a neighborhood led to gunfire, killing a man early Monday.
What we know:
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says investigators responded shortly after midnight to the 9400 block of E. Fowler Ave.
A man was found shot and rushed to the hospital, where he died, according to HCSO.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
What we don't know:
Deputies have not released any further details about the shooting, including the identity of the man killed and whether any arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.