Man killed in shooting, Hillsborough deputies investigating as homicide

By
Published  June 30, 2025 6:57am EDT
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • A man died after being shot during an altercation early Monday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
    • HCSO says it happened in the 9400 block of E. Fowler Ave.
    • Deputies are investigating the shooting as a homicide, but no other details have been released.

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies say they're investigating a homicide after an argument in a neighborhood led to gunfire, killing a man early Monday.

What we know:

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says investigators responded shortly after midnight to the 9400 block of E. Fowler Ave.

A man was found shot and rushed to the hospital, where he died, according to HCSO.

What we don't know:

Deputies have not released any further details about the shooting, including the identity of the man killed and whether any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

