Man killed in shooting, Hillsborough deputies investigating as homicide

A man died after being shot during an altercation early Monday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. HCSO says it happened in the 9400 block of E. Fowler Ave. Deputies are investigating the shooting as a homicide, but no other details have been released.



Hillsborough County deputies say they're investigating a homicide after an argument in a neighborhood led to gunfire, killing a man early Monday.

What we know:

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says investigators responded shortly after midnight to the 9400 block of E. Fowler Ave.

A man was found shot and rushed to the hospital, where he died, according to HCSO.

What we don't know:

Deputies have not released any further details about the shooting, including the identity of the man killed and whether any arrests have been made.

