Man killed in shooting at Tampa apartment complex: TPD

A man died after being shot at an apartment complex late Monday, according to the Tampa Police Department.

What we know:

TPD says officers responded to the Palm Avenue Apartments off N. 30th St. shortly before midnight and found a 38-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to investigators.

Police say the shooting was an isolated incident and there's no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

Police did not say whether any arrests have been made in the case.

TPD also did not release the name of the man who died.

