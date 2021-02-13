Man killed trying to cross Dunedin street

A 61-year-old man from Dunedin was killed Friday night as he tried to cross U.S. 19 near Curlew Road according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a 17-year-old male from Clearwater was traveling southbound on U.S. 19 in an SUV when then the man walked westbound across the highway and entered the path of the vehicle.

The man died at the scene.

Neither the 17-year-old nor his 15-year-old passenger were injured.

