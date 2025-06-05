Man killed, woman hurt after argument leads to shooting: HCSO
TAMPA, Fla. - A man died and a woman was injured after Hillsborough County deputies say an argument escalated to gunfire early Thursday.
What we know:
The sheriff's office says deputies responded to the 500 block of Jeanal Pl. in the Lake Magdalene area shortly before 12:30 a.m.
Investigators found a man dead inside a home and a woman outside the home with lower body injuries, according to HCSO.
Hillsborough County deputies say an argument led to shots fired early Thursday, killing a man and injuring a woman.
What we don't know:
No further details on the shooting or the people involved have been released, with deputies only saying there was an "altercation" prior to shots being fired.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter