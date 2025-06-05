Man killed, woman hurt after argument leads to shooting: HCSO

The Brief The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says a man died and a woman was hurt after an argument led to shots fired. It happened early Thursday along Jeanal Pl. in the Lake Magdalene area. No further details have been released.



A man died and a woman was injured after Hillsborough County deputies say an argument escalated to gunfire early Thursday.

What we know:

The sheriff's office says deputies responded to the 500 block of Jeanal Pl. in the Lake Magdalene area shortly before 12:30 a.m.

Investigators found a man dead inside a home and a woman outside the home with lower body injuries, according to HCSO.

Hillsborough County deputies say an argument led to shots fired early Thursday, killing a man and injuring a woman.

What we don't know:

No further details on the shooting or the people involved have been released, with deputies only saying there was an "altercation" prior to shots being fired.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written with information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: