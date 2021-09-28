Man on probation for deadly DUI crash arrested for driving on suspended license

Logan Feagle can’t seem to stay out of trouble. During a virtual court hearing, Tampa judge Melissa Polo called his name and waited for a response.

"This is your last opportunity, Mr. Feagle. If you are present, unmute yourself and state your name," she ordered, but nothing happened.

The hearing went on without Feagle. However, prosecutor Stephanie Pizarro wanted him present.

"The only reason I am not asking the court to order a capias is because I thought I saw him earlier logged on," explained Pizarro.

Feagle's case is back before a judge because of a probation violation. Back in 2011, Feagle was driving drunk on Interstate 75, near State Road 60, when he struck and killed road crew worker, Robert Armstrong, who was on a construction site.

Feagle never stopped to help.

Armstrong had just become a new dad.

Feagle was caught a few months later in Wakulla County. Two years after that, he took a plea deal and served four years in prison, but he still had 10 years of probation to go.

One of the special conditions of his probation included having his driver’s license revoked permanently. But apparently, that didn’t stop him from driving. He was recently busted in Wakulla County, behind the wheel, and arrested.

Now the prosecutor wants serious consequences.

"The defendant's bottom of the guideline score is 10.75 years in Florida state prison," said Pizarro.

But Feagle's attorney, Paul Showalter doesn’t see the big deal.

"It’s not the most egregious driving on suspended license violation that’s ever happened," argued Showalter.

Feagle eventually showed up for the Zoom hearing and announced his presence, saying "I’m here."

The prosecutor hinted there was a possible plea offer coming soon that included prison time.

Feagle's next court date is October 7, 2021.