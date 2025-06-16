Expand / Collapse search

Second murder suspect captured in October 2024 St. Pete murder

By
Published  June 16, 2025 3:36pm EDT
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • A second murder suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of 20-year-old Anthony Ly last October. 
    • Datrik Pettis, 23, was arrested on Monday morning with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service and charged with first-degree murder. 
    • Eddie Smith III was arrested in connection with Ly’s death in November 2024. 

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg police have arrested a second person in the October death of 20-year-old Anthony Ly. 

The backstory:

Police say Ly died after being shot in a driveway off 16th Avenue South on Oct. 30.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Ly went to this location to meet with Datrik Pettis, 23, and 26-year-old Eddie Smith III. Investigators said the men had an altercation and shot Ly.

Smith III was arrested on November 7, 2024, on a first-degree murder charge. 

Courtesy: St. Petersburg Police Department

At that time, investigators said they were searching for Pettis, who also faces a charge of first-degree murder.

Detectives worked with the U.S. Marshals Service to locate Pettis and arrested him on Monday morning.

Courtesy: St. Petersburg Police Department

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the St. Petersburg Police Department. 

St. PetersburgCrime and Public Safety