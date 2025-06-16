Second murder suspect captured in October 2024 St. Pete murder
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg police have arrested a second person in the October death of 20-year-old Anthony Ly.
The backstory:
Police say Ly died after being shot in a driveway off 16th Avenue South on Oct. 30.
According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Ly went to this location to meet with Datrik Pettis, 23, and 26-year-old Eddie Smith III. Investigators said the men had an altercation and shot Ly.
Smith III was arrested on November 7, 2024, on a first-degree murder charge.
Courtesy: St. Petersburg Police Department
At that time, investigators said they were searching for Pettis, who also faces a charge of first-degree murder.
Detectives worked with the U.S. Marshals Service to locate Pettis and arrested him on Monday morning.
Courtesy: St. Petersburg Police Department
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the St. Petersburg Police Department.
