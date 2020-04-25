Man pleads guilty to threatening ex-wife, mailing rat to her Florida home
TAMPA, Fla. - An Indiana man faces up to five years in federal prison for threatening his ex-wife over several years and mailing a dead rat to her Florida home.
Court records show 55-year-old Romney Christopher Ellis pleaded guilty Thursday in Tampa federal court to making interstate threats and mailing injurious articles.
According to a criminal complaint, Ellis had engaged in a four-year-long campaign of harassment against his ex-wife.
On one occasion, Ellis mailed a package to the victim's home containing a dead rat and black rose.
Postal inspectors executed a search warrant at Ellis's Indianapolis home in February.