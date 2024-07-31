Man remembers wife killed in shooting at Brooksville area restaurant: 'A very beautiful person'

Henry Mauricio Carrillo lights up when he talks about his wife, Claudia Barbosa.

He spoke with FOX 13 through a translator Wednesday.

"He’s saying that his wife was 52 years old," the translator said. "The love of his life. She came here five years ago as a migrant, hard worker… she was very giving, loving, always helping everybody that would come her way, an excellent mother, wife and someone that's a very beautiful person that he will always cherish and remember."

"He wants to thank his wife in general for all of the lovely years, all of the good memories," he said.

Those memories are what he clings to now. Carrillo said his world changed forever Tuesday.

"My son, he started running to say, ‘everybody get out because the guy is shooting inside the store,’" Jose Rodriguez, who owns El Sol De Mexico restaurant and store in Brooksville, said.

Barbosa and her son, 28-year-old Nicolas Bello, were making a routine delivery at the store around 10:10 a.m. before the business opened. It’s something they’d done for four years. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Donald Jamison shot them in the store.

Barbosa died and her son is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"He sat down and ate everything and I watched everything from my ladder over there," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said shortly before the shooting, he gave Jamison two waters for free when he wasn’t able to pay, and Barbosa gave him bread. He ate and drank them at a table outside the store before reentering, Rodriguez said.

After the shooting, Rodriguez called 911, then locked the store’s door after Jamison took off. Rodriguez said the store’s cameras show Jamison reaching into both victims’ pockets before he left.

"I can save the son, maybe. I can save the son," Rodriguez said he thought to himself. "I locked the door to be a little bit safe."

He says Bello was trying to save his mother when he was shot. A bullet also went through the window. Rodriguez and his wife set up a vigil where it all happened.

"It’s too much," Rodriguez said. "The girl is not my family, but I feel like it’s my family when you come into the store."

FHP troopers stopped and detained Jamison about 30 minutes south of the store. There’s no evidence right now that he knew the victims, the sheriff’s office said.

Carrillo said Wednesday his son is doing better and was grateful "he’s out of danger now." He said he chooses to remember his wife, a mother of three who came to the United States from Columbia five years ago, by the good memories.

"It just comes down to all the beautiful memories," he said through a translator. "That’s the only way he’s going to remember her and that’s why he wanted to do this, so that everyone knows that even if you go through something like this, it’s better to keep the good memories alive."

While Jamison was in an interview room, the Sheriff’s Office said Jamison tried to escape from custody.

Jamison is charged with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, two counts of robbery and attempted escape from law enforcement. He’s being held under no bond. HCSO says detectives are working to develop a timeline leading up to the shooting.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.

