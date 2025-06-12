Man rescued after falling into water near closed Treasure Island Causeway bridge, officials say

The Brief Emergency crews rushed to save a man who investigators say fell 20 feet into the water early Thursday. Treasure Island Fire Rescue says the man approached the Treasure Island Causeway bascule bridge, which was closed for repairs. The man is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to fire officials.



Crews rescued a man who investigators say fell 20 feet into the water after approaching a Pinellas County bridge that was closed for repairs overnight.

What we know:

According to Treasure Island Fire Rescue, emergency crews from multiple agencies responded to a 911 call reporting a person yelling for help near the Treasure Island Causeway bascule bridge shortly after midnight Thursday.

A rescue boat found a man in the water with a head injury, according to investigators. Paramedics took him to the hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Fire officials say the man approached the bridge to get a look at the ongoing repair work moments before falling into the water.

Treasure Island Fire Rescue is reminding everyone to avoid restricted construction areas.

What we don't know:

No further details on the identity of the injured man were released.

