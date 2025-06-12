Expand / Collapse search

Man rescued after falling into water near closed Treasure Island Causeway bridge, officials say

Published  June 12, 2025 9:35am EDT
The Brief

    • Emergency crews rushed to save a man who investigators say fell 20 feet into the water early Thursday.
    • Treasure Island Fire Rescue says the man approached the Treasure Island Causeway bascule bridge, which was closed for repairs.
    • The man is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to fire officials.

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. - Crews rescued a man who investigators say fell 20 feet into the water after approaching a Pinellas County bridge that was closed for repairs overnight.

What we know:

According to Treasure Island Fire Rescue, emergency crews from multiple agencies responded to a 911 call reporting a person yelling for help near the Treasure Island Causeway bascule bridge shortly after midnight Thursday.

A rescue boat found a man in the water with a head injury, according to investigators. Paramedics took him to the hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Fire officials say the man approached the bridge to get a look at the ongoing repair work moments before falling into the water.

Treasure Island Fire Rescue is reminding everyone to avoid restricted construction areas.

What we don't know:

No further details on the identity of the injured man were released.

The Source: This story was written with information from Treasure Island Fire Rescue.

