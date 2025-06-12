Man rescued after falling into water near closed Treasure Island Causeway bridge, officials say
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. - Crews rescued a man who investigators say fell 20 feet into the water after approaching a Pinellas County bridge that was closed for repairs overnight.
What we know:
According to Treasure Island Fire Rescue, emergency crews from multiple agencies responded to a 911 call reporting a person yelling for help near the Treasure Island Causeway bascule bridge shortly after midnight Thursday.
A rescue boat found a man in the water with a head injury, according to investigators. Paramedics took him to the hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.
Courtesy: St. Pete Beach Fire Rescue.
Fire officials say the man approached the bridge to get a look at the ongoing repair work moments before falling into the water.
Treasure Island Fire Rescue is reminding everyone to avoid restricted construction areas.
What we don't know:
No further details on the identity of the injured man were released.
The Source: This story was written with information from Treasure Island Fire Rescue.
