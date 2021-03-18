Man shot and killed outside Philadelphia prison shortly after being released, police say

A Philadelphia man who was released from prison early Thursday morning was chased back onto prison grounds where he was shot and killed near the main gate, according to officials.

Rodney Hargrove, 20, was released from Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Homesburg after he posted bail around 1 a.m. Thursday, Philadelphia Dept. of Prisons Commissioner Blanche Carney said.

Hargrove was incarcerated for less than a week on theft and weapons charges, according to officials. He had no known affiliations and did not have any incidents while incarcerated.

Officers drove Hargrove to a nearby SEPTA stop where he arranged for a ride from a family member. While waiting, Hargrove was chased by an unknown vehicle and ran back onto prison grounds.

The car followed Hargrove onto the campus through a raised gate. The 20-year-old was shot several times in the upper body and pronounced dead shortly after police arrived, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Prison guards did not see the shooting and no cameras are pointed where the gunfire erupted, according to Small.

Authorities have indicated that a dark-colored car was seen speeding away from the prison shortly after the shooting.

