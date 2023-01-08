Man shot, killed by relative in Riverview, deputies say

A homicide investigation is underway in Hillsborough County after deputies say a man was shot and killed Saturday night in Riverview.

According to investigators, deputies were called to the 10200 block of Strawberry Tetra Drive shortly after 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue personnel found an adult male suffering from upper body trauma.

The man was taken to Brandon Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives determined the shooter and the adult male victim are related to one another and this appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.