Man shot, killed on Avon Park basketball court, deputies say

Highlands County deputies are investigating after a man was shot to death early Saturday morning in Avon Park.

According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the basketball courts on Fred Connor St. shortly before 1 a.m. for reports of an injured man.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies say they found 22-year-old Lawan Christopher Burns dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information on his death is asked to call 863-402-7200.

Anonymous tips can be left via the HCSO app or with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477, (**TIPS on a cell phone) or online at www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.

Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $9,500.

