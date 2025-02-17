Man shot & killed in Wesley Chapel, deputies searching for suspect
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - A man died after Pasco County deputies say another man shot him on Sunday night, then took off.
Deadly shooting investigation
What we know:
According to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. Sunday in the area of Old Pasco Rd. and Dayflower Blvd. in Wesley Chapel.
The suspect ran away and has not been caught, deputies said, adding that the shooting appears to have been an isolated incident.
What we don't know:
PSO did not release the name of the man who died or any details on a possible suspect, only saying two men were involved in the shooting.
The Source: This story was written using information provided by the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.
