Man shot near Tampa elementary school: TPD

Tampa police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday near Sulphur Springs Elementary.

It happened around noon near the intersection of N. 11th St. and E. Seward St.

Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

While the shooting did not happen at or on school property, Sulphur Springs Elementary was placed on lock-in status out of an abundance of caution because of its proximity to the shooting.

Officers are trying to get information from the victim to identify a suspect and figure out what led up to the shooting.

