Man shot near Tampa elementary school: TPD
article
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday near Sulphur Springs Elementary.
It happened around noon near the intersection of N. 11th St. and E. Seward St.
Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
READ: Child killed in fiery Polk County crash that sent 3 others to hospital: PCSO
While the shooting did not happen at or on school property, Sulphur Springs Elementary was placed on lock-in status out of an abundance of caution because of its proximity to the shooting.
Officers are trying to get information from the victim to identify a suspect and figure out what led up to the shooting.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter