Man shot near Tampa elementary school: TPD

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  November 8, 2024 2:50pm EST
Tampa police say a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot on Friday.

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday near Sulphur Springs Elementary. 

It happened around noon near the intersection of N. 11th St. and E. Seward St.

Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

While the shooting did not happen at or on school property, Sulphur Springs Elementary was placed on lock-in status out of an abundance of caution because of its proximity to the shooting. 

Officers are trying to get information from the victim to identify a suspect and figure out what led up to the shooting. 

