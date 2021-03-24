Man used laser to damage Church of Scientology surveillance cameras, police say

A Clearwater man is facing charges after police say he used a laser to damage several surveillance cameras owned by the Church of Scientology.

Bob Harris, 76, was arrested on criminal mischief charges. He told FOX 13 he was part of a tour in downtown Clearwater called the "Cult City Tour" that featured several buildings owned by the church.

During that tour, Harris admits to shining a laser pointer at several surveillance cameras.

Detectives say the laser left dead spots on some of those cameras, causing over $2,000 in damage.

Harris says he's willing to pay for the damage and write a public apology to the church.

The incident also has city officials taking a closer look at Cult City Tours. The founder, Ted Reinhard, says he started the tours to de-mystify Scientology's presence in downtown Clearwater. But the church calls it bigoted propaganda.

The city council isn't happy about it, but right now they're allowing the tours to continue.