Expand / Collapse search

Man used laser to damage Church of Scientology surveillance cameras, police say

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Clearwater
FOX 13 News

Laser suspect recalls arrest

Police say Bob Harris' laser damaged Scientology cameras.

CLEARWATER, Fla. - A Clearwater man is facing charges after police say he used a laser to damage several surveillance cameras owned by the Church of Scientology.

Bob Harris, 76, was arrested on criminal mischief charges.  He told FOX 13 he was part of a tour in downtown Clearwater called the "Cult City Tour" that featured several buildings owned by the church.

During that tour, Harris admits to shining a laser pointer at several surveillance cameras. 

Detectives say the laser left dead spots on some of those cameras, causing over $2,000 in damage.

Harris says he's willing to pay for the damage and write a public apology to the church. 

The incident also has city officials taking a closer look at Cult City Tours. The founder, Ted Reinhard, says he started the tours to de-mystify Scientology's presence in downtown Clearwater. But the church calls it bigoted propaganda.

The city council isn't happy about it, but right now they're allowing the tours to continue.