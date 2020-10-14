Man wearing jet pack spotted flying over LAX for a second time

article

For the second time this year, someone spotted a man wearing a jet pack flying close to commercial airplanes at Los Angeles International Airport.

Around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, the FAA said a China Airlines crew reported seeing what appeared to be a person wearing a jet pack at an approximate altitude of 6,000 feet.

The solo flyer was spotted about seven miles northwest of LAX.

The FAA has alerted local law enforcement and will be looking into the report.

RELATED: Mystery jetpack man flying by commercial pilots at LAX may have been a mannequin on a drone

Back on August 31, an American Airlines pilot reported seeing a mystery person with a jet pack flying in the path of incoming jets.

Advertisement

The FBI is investigating the August incident.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.