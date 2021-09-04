Man who stopped to help driver of disabled van killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-275

A 79-year-old man from Tampa was killed early Saturday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on I-275 in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the man, who was driving a motorized scooter, along with a 30-year-old Clearwater man in an SUV, stopped on I-275 north of Interstate 4 around 12:20 a.m. to help a 29-year-old woman from Clearwater whose van became disabled in the center lane.

Moments later, a 44-year-old woman from Tampa, who troopers say was unable to stop for the roadway hazard, crashed into their vehicles sending the scooter and the SUV into the van. Post-impact, all four vehicles came to final a final rest in the center and inside lanes of I-275.

The 79-year-old man died at the scene. The other drivers were uninjured in the crash.

