Manasota Key Road devastated by Hurricane Idalia storm surge

High waves and winds from Hurricane Idalia left the road to get out of Manasota Key in pieces. Sarasota County is asking people to stay away from the area as they work to figure out how they'll fix it.

Manasota Key Road, just north of Blackburn Point, sits damaged for now after it collapsed due to high storm surge brought in during the storm.

As Bob McDermott, a Venice resident, went for a ride after Idalia, he found his bike lane washed out and the road left in pieces.

"This is pretty crazy. Pretty crazy. I’ve seen it before. Wasn’t this bad. This seems like it’s much worse than last time. I guess the storm surge really did it in this time," he said.

Mike Land, a Charlotte County resident, said a few nearby homes also had substantial damage.

"Yesterday morning at 6:30, I saw it for the first time, and it was pretty devastating," he said. "We work on houses in this area and some are almost ready to wash in the ocean."

Lisa Vogt, a Venice resident, found the only way to access her beach area is by coming in through Charlotte County.

"This beach is usually way farther down than that. These rocks are way back out here. There’s a good 20-30 feet before the beach. It’s gone. Everything is gone," she said.

Crews with Sarasota County continue to assess the damage. Repairs are being planned, but a permanent fix to the road could take time.

Sarasota County will look at ways to make sure the washout doesn’t happen again.

"The ocean was very angry yesterday. Very angry," said Land.