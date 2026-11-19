The Brief Crews are installing 1.26 acres of oyster reef habitat along the Braden River in Manatee County to protect nearby waterways. State and community partners funded the project using RESTORE Act money to improve water clarity and shoreline resilience. Construction is scheduled to wrap up by March, aligning with the start of spring oyster spawning.



Manatee County and regional partners are building a 1.26-acre oyster reef where the Manatee and Braden rivers meet to improve water quality, restore habitat and protect the shoreline, officials said.

Braden River oyster habitat

What we know:

Crews are currently working off State Road 64 near the Dit-Dot-Dash Bird Rookery. The project relies on funding from the state, the RESTORE Act, the Tampa Bay Estuary Program, Manatee County and the city of Bradenton.

Workers must use stable materials, because the area experiences high-current wave energy. This setup prevents the reef from shifting into the navigation channel while encouraging new oysters to attach and grow.

Waterway protection and filtering

Why you should care:

Oysters act as natural water filters that clean surrounding waterways and boost water clarity, according to Manatee County Ecological Program Manager Whitney Costner.

"We’re not just building oyster reefs," Costner said. "Manatee County and its partners are investing in cleaner and healthier waterways, supporting habitat and wildlife and a more resilient coastline. This project is a great example of how restoring one natural resource can benefit an entire ecosystem and the community."

Spring spawning project timeline

What's next:

Crews expect to finish installing the reef by March. That timeline ensures the habitat is ready in time for spring oyster spawning.

"This project is a great example of how restoring one natural resource can benefit an entire ecosystem and the community," Costner said.