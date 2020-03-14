Manatee County deputies searching for missing woman

article

Manatee County deputies are searching for Angela Pavers who was last seen around 4:40 a.m. Saturday morning. Deputies said she was walking away from Centerstone headed toward 26th E. in Bradenton.

She was wearing blue jeans, a black sweater and tennis shoes. Deputies said it is possible she is headed toward the Newton area of Sarasota County.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

