Manatee County deputy tests positive for COVID-19 after Orlando vacation
BRADENTON, Fla. - A Manatee County deputy recently tested positive for COVID-19 after vacationing in Orlando, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
The deputy, his wife and seven other deputies are in self-isolation as a precaution, but so far none of them have developed any symptoms.
The deputy tested positive on Monday, March 23.
If you feel sick:
The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.
LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website
CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know
AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com
