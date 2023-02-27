Manatee County deputy to honor young Polk County deputy killed in line of duty during Police Unity Tour

A young Polk County Sheriff's Office deputy killed by friendly fire back in October is being honored by a fellow deputy who he never met.

Manatee County Sheriff's Office Deputy James Racky is going to be riding his bicycle in the grueling Police Unity Tour next month for Polk County Deputy Blane Lane.

"I have to complete it. I have to," Deputy Racky said. "He [Lane] can’t do anything anymore, and I am representing him on this ride. I can’t fail. If I fail, I fail his family, and I can’t do that. It is not going to happen."

Lane was 21 years old when he was killed in the line of duty. From as far back as anyone can remember, Lane wanted to be a deputy, and eventually the Sheriff of Polk County.

He was with the sheriff's office for less than a year when he was killed by a stray bullet. Deputies were serving a warrant on a convicted felon who was inside a home when she pulled what appeared to be a real gun on them.

They fired, and a bullet went through a wall and hit Lane in the shoulder as he stood outside.

Deputy Racky will be wearing a bracelet with Lane’s name imprinted on it as he pedals away mile after mile. Riders will cover 100 miles a day for three days.

It all kicks off in the Norfolk, Virginia area and finishes in Washington DC.

"When the riding gets tough, I always look down at my right arm," Deputy Racky said. "I will have my Blane Lane bracelet on."

Lane’s mom is honored and grateful that her son is not being forgotten. She and other family members plan to be at the finish line when Deputy Racky crosses it.

"I am still trying to prepare myself," said Shellie Lane. "Everything makes me cry."

Lane’s mom, says it is especially tough trying to explain what happened to Lane’s three-year-old daughter.

"She asks all the time. She wants to know why he can’t come home from heaven," she explained.

The Police Unity Tour will run from Wednesday, May 10 to Friday, May 12. Along with riding in the event, Deputy Racky is raising money for the Lane Family.

If you want to buy a T-Shirt or other item to support the Lane family, click here. If you want to support the Police Unity Tour, click here.