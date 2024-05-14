Manatee County detectives hope sneaker will help identify body found on Rattlesnake Key

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying human remains discovered by a boater on Rattlesnake Key last weekend.

Investigators say a boater found the body in shallow water in Miquel Bay near Rattlesnake Key on Saturday, but before deputies could recover it, the current carried it away.

READ: 8 dead, dozens injured in crash involving bus carrying farmworkers in Marion County: FHP

The sheriff’s office’s aviation and marine units were able to find it on Sunday morning on the shoreline of Rattlesnake Key.

Detectives say a size 11 men’s black and neon green Nike Free Trainer and a white athletic sock were the only articles of clothing found on the badly decomposed body and hope someone will recognize the shoe.

Manatee County detectives say a badly decomposed body recently found on Rattlesnake Key was wearing a size 11, men’s, black and neon green Nike Free Trainer. Image is courtesy of MCSO. Note: This is not the actual shoe found with the body.

The medical examiner did an autopsy on the body on Monday, but the sex and race of the individual was inconclusive.

Investigators say further testing needs to be done to determine the person’s age and to gather DNA.

READ: Officers locate boat connected to deadly hit-and-run crash that killed Florida teen: FWC

MCSO says so far there haven’t been any matches to missing person cases.

Anyone with information about a missing person who may have worn this shoe is asked to call 941-747-3011.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter