Manatee County giving away 7,500 COVID-19 at-home test kits at libraries

If you have been searching high and low for a COVID-19 testing kit can try to snag a free one in Manatee County – but you may have to act fast.

On Wednesday morning, county officials began giving away 7,500 test kits at its county libraries. However, three of its locations – Palmetto, South Manatee and Braden River -- are already sold out. The other three library branches will open at noon.

Officials said given the recent demand for testing, the kits were expected to go fast.

Only four test kits will be provided per person and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The kits will be distributed starting at normal library opening hours, which vary by branch:

12 p.m. -- Downtown Central, Island and Rocky Bluff

County officials say they want to help make access to testing easier for everyone as COVID-19 cases — and direct exposures — continue to surge.

However, as several local governments work to expand testing options to keep up with demand, Governor Ron DeSantis has criticized widespread testing, arguing test kits should be saved for vulnerable populations.

"If the people that are most likely to need clinical attention have easy access to this, then they can be able to potentially come and get treatment," he said earlier this week. "Waiting in line, if you are 80 years old, is not the best thing for them."

Last month, President Joe Biden announced a plan to distribute 500 million at-home test kits to Americans. Governor DeSantis has said the federal government won’t be able to pull that off quickly enough.

Tuesday, he said he’s come up with his own plan to focus testing supplies on the elderly and immunocompromised. State Democrats have criticized that plan, pointing out that younger carriers of the virus could unwittingly infect their older, more vulnerable family members without testing.

"Manatee County is working hard to make sure all residents have access to COVID-19 tests," Manatee County Public Safety Director Jacob Saur said in a statement. "I want to remind everyone that the best way to continue to protect yourself from COVID-19 is by getting vaccinated and wearing a mask when you’re unable to social distance."