Manatee County group holds 'read-in' outside school board meeting, protesting new book removal policy

So far, more than 70 books have either been restricted or removed from Manatee County schools, but some feel the new removal policy isn't fair.

They want parents to have more of a say in the process, and Tuesday night multiple organizations that oppose the policy took their concerns to the school board meeting.

One by one, librarians, parents and community members took to the podium at the school board meeting.

"We don't have libraries to be echo chambers to our personal thoughts and beliefs," one parent said during public comment. "We have libraries so that we can explore outside of our own experiences."

They're upset about the new policy passed at the last meeting, outlining the district's new book removal process which now gives power to principals to remove books and doesn't require a committee to oversee the process. Librarian Marie Masferrer, who is the founder of Read On Manatee, wants parents to have more of a say.

"Our goal today is to show the librarians and teachers in Manatee County that there are people who are supporting our libraries and believe in our libraries," Masferrer said.

It's why Tuesday night Masferrer and a dozen others held a read-in at the meeting reading some of their favorites passages from the more than 70 books that have either been restricted or removed from Manatee County schools, including titles that touch on themes of race and LGBTQ issues.

"Children of color, people who have been marginalized, our LGBTQ community and families, they can be recognized and see themselves, and I have seen children see themselves in a book, and that is invaluable," Masferrer said.

Masferrer wants to make sure those books don't leave the shelves.

At the last meeting, the new policy passed 4-1 with District 3 board member Mary Foreman being the dissenting vote.

"We need to make sure our process also addresses that some people are filing objections that don't read the book, that don't have kids in the district, and they're making decisions or objections that are going to affect 50,000 kids," Foreman said.

Other board members are for the new policy.

"I know senior citizens that have read some of these books, and we're appalled that they were even in our district," District 2 board member Cindy Spray said.

Going forward, Masferrer is hoping principals opt to form a committee, which is allowed under the new policy but not required. She said she's glad to know some are already doing so.

"If you have a committee that can read the books, then a principal or a librarian at a school won't be targeted if they decide to keep a book," Masferrer said.