Manatee County Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 27 home community

Manatee County Habitat for Humanity broke ground on not just one home, but an entire community for families who’ve been priced out of owning their own homes.

The backstory:

Over the last few years, Habitat for Humanity said they’ve seen the need increase exponentially.

With the scoop of their shovels, work is now being done at Kings Cross Place.

It’s a community of 27 homes in East Bradenton, that’ll soon give families the stability they’ve longed for.

"When we opened up the application process for this development in one week, we received 250 applicants in one week. A good 150 of them qualified financially for these homes. The need for affordable homeownership continues to be really high in this community," said Bernie Quinn the President and CEO of Manatee County Habitat for Humanity.

The need is greater than ever.

What they're saying:

"What we are seeing are hardworking people sometimes working two jobs, and they’re stuck in an apartment they can’t really afford. They can’t save money, they can’t get qualified for their own loan. For a home through a bank. They’re really trapped into high rents and the inability to build equity," said Quinn.

Once built, the 3-and 4-bedroom homes will be sold through a zero percent interest mortgage.

Homeowners will pay between $900 and $1,000 a month for 30 years.

"This opportunity gives them the chance to have a home that they own for much less than rent and to build long-term equity in their homes to change their generational wealth in their family," said Quinn.

This is the second development of its type Manatee County Habitat for Humanity has worked on.

"What you see going on now is the infrastructure. We are putting in a fence today. We will start doing clearing and after that we will start underground utilities, grounds, parking," said Stephen Reinfeldt the Vice President of Construction.

What's next:

By next year, the piece of land will be called home to families who never thought the dream of homeownership was possible.

"We are really providing affordable housing for people in need," said Reinfeldt.

