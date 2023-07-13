Manatee County launches wild hog hunting program with Hillsborough County farm

Wild hogs dig through soil and damage property, crops and native plants, and they can even be very aggressive – causing big problems for state homeowners, farmers and Florida's ecosystem.

And now, rangers with Manatee County are working to track and trap wild hogs to get them out of the area and make sure they aren't going to waste.

"It’s a dual benefit to the humans and the wildlife itself," said Senior Ranger Jerry Miller with Manatee County.

Miller said wild hogs have long snouts that they use to push into the Earth to dig through soil and insects. He said as far as wildlife goes, they also raid nests of birds, including quails and turkeys.

Manatee County monitors their wild hog traps 24/7, and when they get an alert to their phone, they drop the trap.

"You want to get the whole family group all at one time, so they’re like ‘oh there’s a trap there.’ We want to get them all in and all out at one time," said Miller.

The hogs are then picked up by Shogun Farms in Hillsborough County where David and Pamela Fay work to farm them.

"We feed them clean food from all source of produce, vegetables you name it," said Pamela.

From bacon to ham, they’re turned into artisanal pork products. You can find dishes served up at the Chile’s Hospitality restaurants on Anna Maria Island, including the Sandbar, Beach House and Mar Vista.

"These wild boar genetically link back to the basic Black Iberian, which is the Wagyu of pork. It is a delicacy. It’s gourmet pork. A leg, dry cured Iberian leg will be about $4,500," said David.

From wild to farm to table, it helps the area get rid of a problem and turn it into pork product for local restaurants.

"We’re taking what seems to be a nuisance to be a great protein source," said David.

Manatee County has trapped around 200 wild hogs since the program first started, and meat can be directly purchased from Shogun Farms. For more information, visit shogunfarms.com.