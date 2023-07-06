FWC receiving reports of illegal sea life harvesting in Manatee County

Off Bradenton Beach near Longboat Pass, Captain Katie Tupin’s knowledge of the area draws visitors to her charters.

"Last summer 2022 there were areas out here full of Pin Shells, Oysters, the water quality was doing great," she shared.

But she’s noticed a change.

"I go back to visit these spots, and it’s completely barren," she said.

Using her camera, Tupin of Captain Katie Scarlett Boat Tours, photographs and reports people illegally harvesting sea life.

"One group had 250 sea urchins, over 200 clams, banded tulips, conchs, sand dollars and pin shells. Literally anything you can imagine that cannot get away they grab," said Tupin.

The FWC has returned hundreds of organisms back to the water after catching poachers. Courtesy: Katie Tupin

She now photographs and reports people illegally harvesting sea life.

"I come from a long line of commercial fisherman, but there is a responsible way to harvest seafood. There’s a difference coming out here grabbing a few fish coming in, versus taking thousands or hundreds of protected animals out here," she explained.

A group was stopped and ticketed by the FWC.

Tupin said the men had their nets, pockets and jet ski filled with sea urchins.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said they are receiving reports of individuals illegally harvesting marine life near Longboat Pass. In Manatee County six individuals were issued 18 criminal citations and multiple warnings for resource violations.

The violations included the harvest of more than two live shellfish per species per day in Manatee County, the harvest of more than 20 individuals per day of tropical marine life species, the possession of undersized stone crab, the possession of egg-bearing stone crab, the possession of whole-condition stone crab, the possession of stone crab during closed season, and fishing without a valid saltwater fishing license.

The FWC is keeping an eye out for people who may be illegally harvesting sea life in Manatee County.

The FWC said 10 different species and more than 200 total organisms were returned alive to the waters of the state as a result of their inspections.

"Our biggest thing is being able to find the offenders and educate them," said Captain Joey Sweet with Sweets Sunset and Dolphin Tours.

Sweet is concerned for the area’s future.

"There’s so much that goes into it. It’s kind of like the links of a chain, if you pull out one of them it’s not going to work," he said.

That’s why he, Tupin and other captains will be working together to stop illegal harvesting from the waters they know.

"We are going to be out watching. People are going to be taking notes at the boat ramps and watching people coming out and all," said Sweet.

The FWC takes potential resource violations very seriously and encourages the public to report them by calling the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.