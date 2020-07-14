Manatee County school officials vote to push back first day of school to August 17

School leaders in Manatee County voted Tuesday to push back the date kids would return to classrooms -- or begin online learning -- in the fall.

The school board voted to open schools Monday, August 17, 2020, a week later than originally scheduled.

The school board considered several options, including full-time in the classroom, full-time at home, or a hybrid of both for students in grades 7 through 12, whereas, elementary students would attend daily.

The finalized plans include all three options.

Parents are supposed to contact their child's school by the end of Wednesday, July 22 to let them know which plan their child will follow.

During last week's school board meeting, officials outlined they will plan for daily temperature checks for staff and at random for students. For parents who want their students in school daily, the district would allow that option.

However, schools would close down based on infections detected in any classroom or school.

Even with schools shut down since March, the Manatee County School District said they've had 350 staff members from 45 sites affected by the coronavirus.

Last week, the state’s education commissioner, Richard Corcoran, announced an executive order requiring Florida schools to open five days a week for in-person classes.

To read the county's full plan for reopening schools in the fall, visit https://www.manateeschools.net/reopen2020.