Manatee County Schools suspend bus stops in the Piney Point evacuation zone

Some parents in Manatee County may have to find another way for their children to get to school on Monday morning.

Manatee County District is suspending bus stops inside the Piney Point evacuation zone.

Here's a list of schools and bus stops impacted:

Palmetto High, Bus 1035 2405 113th St. E 11209 Bud Rhoden Rd 105th St. E & 31st St. E Bud Rhoden Rd. & 100th Ct. E 34th Dr. E & Moccasin Wallow Rd. Moccasin Wallow Rd. & 27th Ave. E

Palmetto High, Bus 1061 Artisan Lakes Parkway & Mabry Dr. (potentially)

Palmetto Elementary, Bus 1068 10301 Bud Rhoden Rd.

Palm View K-8, Bus 1061 Reeder Rd. & Piney Point Rd.

Harvey Elementary, Bus 1048 100 Ct. E & Bud Rhoden Rd.

Tillman Elementary, Bus 651 Moccasin Wallow Rd. & 34th Dr. E Moccasin Wallow Rd. & 27th Ave. E 2405 113th St. E 10351 Bud Rhoden

Buffalo Creek Middle, Bus 1036 Moccasin Wallow Rd. & 28th Ave. E

Lincoln Memorial Academy, Bus 574 Moccasin Wallow Rd. & 27th Ave. E

The suspension will continue for the duration of the Piney Point evacuation order.

If you have any questions, you are asked to call the SDMT Transportation department at 941-782-1287.