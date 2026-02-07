Expand / Collapse search

Florida man on the run after motorcycle pursuit with troopers ends in woods: FHP

Published  February 7, 2026 4:42pm EST
Hernando County
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The Brief

    • The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect identified as 51-year-old Stanley Duket after troopers say he fled a traffic stop, abandoned his motorcycle and ran into woods in Webster.
    • The chase began on U.S. 301 near Ranchette Boulevard and ended on Treiman Boulevard, where the bike was found, according to FHP.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

WEBSTER, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a 51-year-old man after he reportedly fled from a traffic stop, abandoned his motorcycle and ran into woods in Webster early Saturday morning.

The backstory:

According to FHP, shortly before 7:30 a.m., a trooper tried to pull over a speeding motorcyclist who was illegally passing other vehicles along U.S. 301 near Ranchette Boulevard. 

Troopers say the suspect, identified as Stanley Duket, refused to stop, leading troopers to a building on Treiman Boulevard, where the motorcycle was abandoned.

Image 1 of 3

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Duket ran into nearby woods and could not be located by deputies with the Hernando and Sumter County sheriff’s offices, according to FHP.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Duket’s whereabouts is asked to call *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.

