Florida man on the run after motorcycle pursuit with troopers ends in woods: FHP

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a 51-year-old man after he reportedly fled from a traffic stop, abandoned his motorcycle and ran into woods in Webster early Saturday morning.

The backstory:

According to FHP, shortly before 7:30 a.m., a trooper tried to pull over a speeding motorcyclist who was illegally passing other vehicles along U.S. 301 near Ranchette Boulevard.

Troopers say the suspect, identified as Stanley Duket, refused to stop, leading troopers to a building on Treiman Boulevard, where the motorcycle was abandoned.

Duket ran into nearby woods and could not be located by deputies with the Hernando and Sumter County sheriff’s offices, according to FHP.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Duket’s whereabouts is asked to call *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.