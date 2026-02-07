Florida man on the run after motorcycle pursuit with troopers ends in woods: FHP
WEBSTER, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a 51-year-old man after he reportedly fled from a traffic stop, abandoned his motorcycle and ran into woods in Webster early Saturday morning.
The backstory:
According to FHP, shortly before 7:30 a.m., a trooper tried to pull over a speeding motorcyclist who was illegally passing other vehicles along U.S. 301 near Ranchette Boulevard.
Troopers say the suspect, identified as Stanley Duket, refused to stop, leading troopers to a building on Treiman Boulevard, where the motorcycle was abandoned.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol
Duket ran into nearby woods and could not be located by deputies with the Hernando and Sumter County sheriff’s offices, according to FHP.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about Duket’s whereabouts is asked to call *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.