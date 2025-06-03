Manatee County teacher accused of lewd conduct with student

The Brief The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says Oliver Fell, 28, had inappropriate contact with a 14-year-old student at Carlos E. Haile Middle School. Deputies say Fell sent an explicit photo to the boy through Snapchat in January 2025, and additional evidence uncovered lewd conduct involving the teen. Fell faces two felony charges.



A teacher faces criminal charges after Manatee County deputies say she had inappropriate contact with a 14-year-old student, including sending the boy an explicit photo.

The backstory:

The sheriff's office says the investigation began in early March when a school resource deputy at Carlos E. Haile Middle School learned that Oliver Fell, 28, had been talking with the boy through Snapchat since December 2024.

Investigators say Fell sent an explicit photo to the student on Jan. 2, 2025, and more evidence gathered between March and May pointed to lewd conduct involving the teen.

Mugshot of Oliver Fell. Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Fell turned herself in on Monday, hours after a warrant was issued for her arrest, according to MCSO.

What's next:

Fell faces charges of lewd contact with a student by an authority figure and transmission of harmful material to a minor. Both are felonies.

Jail records show she's being held without bond as of Tuesday morning.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

