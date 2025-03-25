Manatee County's Summer Blast Camp blends fun with education

The Brief Manatee County is offering its Summer Blast Camp at two locations this year. The camp is designed to mix fun with education, making sure students avoid the "summer slide." Registration begins April 1.



Counselors at Manatee County’s Summer Blast Camp are offering more than just summer fun; they’re helping their campers become better readers one book at a time.

What they're saying:

"When kids go home for the summer, their reading level can decline," explains Camp Director Amy Middleton, "So to prevent the summer slide, they need to read a certain amount of books."

At Summer Blast Camp, the campers read at least 10 books every summer; earning brag tags for each reading milestone.

Manatee County's "Summer Blast" camp is designed to mix fun with making sure students avoid the dreaded "summer slide."

Middleton personally plans each of the week’s activities over the summer.

"We change activities every 45 minutes," she said.

With activities ranging from P.E., arts & crafts, and swimming, it’s not hard for campers to find something fun to do.

Manatee County's "Summer Blast" camp is designed to mix fun with making sure students avoid the dreaded "summer slide."

"The ideas are flowing," Middleton said. "I actually already have the theme for next summer, and I'm already thinking about activities for next summer."

Summer Blast has two locations in the county: one at the G.T. Bray Recreation Center off 33rd Ave. Drive West, and another at John Marble Park on 53rd Ave. East.

Manatee County is offering its "Summer Blast" camp at two locations this year.

Middleton says registration for the summer includes a few fun field trips.

"A trip to the Manatee Performing Arts Center to see the kids put on a play there. The circus show. The circus spectacular. It changes every summer and that's always a favorite. We'll be going to Sky zone and. Sarasota Jungle Gardens."

Summer Blast Camp is looking for a few additional counselors to join the crew for the 2025 season.

"We like looking for counselors that have good energy, enjoy working with kids even if they don't have camp counselor experience. If they're experienced babysitting or working in a restaurant, it's good experience," Middleton explained. "That can translate because you’ve got to be active, and keeping up with those kids all summer long."

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

What's next:

Sessions start June 2 and run through August 8 for campers ages 5-13.

There is $30 registration fee, which includes a camp t-shirt, along with a cost of $150 per week per camper. Registration opens April 1.

To register for Summer Blast Camp, click here.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Mariah Harrison.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: