Manatee deputies seek person of interest in horse slaughter case

A person seen walking up to a stable in surveillance video is considered to be a person of interest in a Palmetto horse slaughter case, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said someone forced their way into a locked gate on Dec. 1 and stole a horse, which was later found dead in a nearby field.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the horse had been slaughtered for its meat.

A similar case happened in Manatee County in 2015, when a thoroughbred horse was found butchered for its meat. Detectives never made an arrest. Last week, criminals in Ocala did the same thing to a horse there.

The sheriff's office is urging horse owners to take precautions by locking up their animals safely and using surveillance cameras on their property.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers of Manatee County at 866-634-8477.

