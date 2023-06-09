Manatee detectives looking for suspects who fled armed robbery in Black Chevy Equinox

article

Manatee County deputies are investigating an armed robbery after unknown suspects stole bags of money from an armored Gardaworld truck in Ellenton on Friday morning.

Deputies responded to One9 Fuel Stop at 5215 17th Street East around 11:16 a.m.

The victim was picking up a deposit when the crime occurred according to investigators.

Detectives say the victim said he was held at gunpoint and told to lie on the ground in the parking lot while the masked robbers took his keys and went into the armored truck.

According to investigators, the men took several bags with undisclosed amounts of money in them before fleeing the scene in what appears to be a 2021 black Chevy Equinox.

Detectives say they are currently looking for at least two men who were wearing long-sleeved shirts and black pants.

Another suspect, who could be a black male in his early 20s, may have been the lookout person inside the Chevy according to detectives.

Investigators do not have any other information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 747-3011 Ext. 2535, or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3000, call Manatee Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477(TIPS).

To visit the Manatee Crime Stoppers website, click here.

