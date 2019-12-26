Manatee rescued from Kings Bay

article

A manatee that beached itself in Kings Bay over the holiday is being treated at a zoo in Tampa, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit deputies alongside Fish and Wildlife Conservation officers and volunteers safely removed the distressed manatee and transported it to a Tampa zoo.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said they hope the manatee makes a speedy recovery.

Courtesy Citrus County Sheriff's Office

Courtesy Citrus County Sheriff's Office