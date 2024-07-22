Manatee schools program serves 3M free meals to kids – Here’s this summer's meal pickup locations

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Manatee County Schools' Food and Nutrition Services celebrated serving its 3 millionth free summer meal at Samoset Elementary School in Bradenton on Monday.

The program began in 2008 when it started serving free meals to kids ages 18 and under during the summer months. Officials said this was to make sure all Manatee County kids had access to food and could return the next school year healthy and ready to learn.

The program has served 151,000 meals this summer at 66 locations, which includes their mobile stops. It's an average of 6,000 meals per day, which includes a free breakfast, lunch and snack five days a week, district officials said.

Summer meal sites are located at schools with summer learning programs, various other summer camp sites, community centers, local parks, churches and more.

For more information and a complete list of locations, visit www.SummerBreakSpot.org.