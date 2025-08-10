Manatees off of Bayshore Boulevard put on a show for onlookers

The Brief A group of manatees together is called an aggregation. Manatees will congregate in groups in cold weather to conserve heat. In warmer weather, when manatees get together in groups, it’s more likely because they want to turn up the heat.



Manatees in Florida waters are a West Indian subspecies. They are prolific swimmers and will often gather in warm waters to graze on seagrasses and other aquatic vegetation. They are called "sea cows" because they graze on those food sources up to 9 percent of their body weight each day. When they are at rest.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission states that they will just suspend themselves near the water's surface for several hours at a time.

What we know:

However, sometimes when people see a group of manatees together at rest, it can draw the attention of onlookers curious to see what’s happening.

In the cold weather months, manatees grouped together would be more still, working to keep warm. In the summer months, though, a female manatee will attract male suitors all trying to get her attention in a mating ritual of sorts.

Photo from Marcelo Vieira

The female emits a pheromone as she enters shallow water. The FWC states that the males attracted to that pheromone will vie for position, splashing about in water to mate with the female.

It creates enough of a spectacle that often people will call 911 thinking that there is an emergency for the manatee at the bottom of that pile.

What's next:

The FWC has a hotline set up to report mating manatee herds. That wildlife hotline is (888) 404-3922.

