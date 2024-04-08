March of Dimes: 'Karter Cause' collects hand-kitted Octopi to handout to NICU families

The March of Dimes wants to give a fighting chance to every premature baby.

One of their success stories is Karter Park. He's doing great now, all thanks to the March of Dimes.

Kimberly Park and her son, Karter, have a special bond, but it had a tough beginning.

"Spent six days in labor and delivery and at that point, to save our lives, I had to have an emergency C-section," shared Park. "And that started our NICU January journey."

Karter spent 83 days in the NICU at Tampa General Hospital.

"It was a very traumatic experience, but it was the best experience because of the care we received here and my son's alive," Park shared.

She's especially grateful to the March of Dimes for providing invaluable information that helped Karter become a healthy, happy 4-year-old boy.

"He's great. You wouldn't even know it, except for he's a little smaller than some of his friends, but I mean, mentally, physically, he is signed off by multiple doctors," Park said.

She was so moved by the experience at TGH that she decided to spearhead a drive called "Karter Cause," to collect hand-kitted Octopi, to handout to NICU families.

"The families find comfort, too," said Park. "I mean, I've given them out to people and they just have a spark of joy and hope. And maybe in that moment, maybe they needed that little extra boost for the day. Because I've been in these four walls, it's not easy."

Dr. Tara Randis, Chief of Neonatology with USF Health And Medical Director of the Jennifer Leigh Muma Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at TGH says the crochet Octopi serve another purpose.

"The babies can hold on to and grasp. And we see lots of our older babies really pulling on those and holding on those," said Dr. Randis. "And it's just important. It keeps them calm. It keeps them relaxed. And it really does help for their positioning and development."

