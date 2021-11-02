Mariah Carey ushers in Christmas season and not a moment too soon

Mariah Carey and her fans didn’t miss a beat to declare the start of the Christmas season — as soon Halloween officially ended.

At midnight on Nov. 1, the singer posted a teaser to her Christmas classic hit "All I Want For Christmas Is You."

The video starts with a message carved in a row of pumpkins saying "It’s Not Time" with a clock ticking in the background. The camera zooms out to show Carey — wearing a red sequin gown — walking into the room with a candy-caned baseball bat before she starts smashing the pumpkins while the song plays in the background.

On Tuesday, Carey posted a still image of her in silhouette standing behind a movie clapperboard with the caption "The Magic Continues…@AppleTV" hinting that fans can expect another Christmas gift soon.

Already, the song is #48 on Apple Music's most-played list as of Tuesday.

Carey’s 1994 holiday hit "All I Want For Christmas Is You" has been the gift that keeps on giving.

RELATED: ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’: Mariah Carey’s 1994 song tops Billboard chart, nears 1B streams

Last year, her ubiquitous seasonal song snagged the top spot on the Billboard chart more than two decades after its release. Billboard tweeted that Carey’s "All I Want for Christmas Is You" rose to the No. 1 spot on its Global 200 chart, nearing 1 billion streams, according to the Los Angeles Times.

At the time, Carey tweeted about her accomplishment, writing, "WOW! I truly wasn't expecting this at all!! Eternally grateful for the enduring success of this song."

Carey first released the song in 1994 as part of her holiday album, but the record didn’t become a number-one hit in the U.S. until 2019. The song details how Carey longs to be with her loved one for the holiday.

"It was kind of an accident," Carey previously told the L.A. Times about writing the song. "When I did that first Christmas album, ‘Merry Christmas,‘ it was pretty early in my career."

"But in this case, I was just sitting there, coming up with this melody, in a dark house with a Christmas tree," Carey said. She collaborated with record producer Walter Afanasieff to add the vocals and instruments.

Carey said the song is a testament to how much she truly cherishes Christmas.

"No matter what’s happening in the world, Christmas will never be canceled at my house," she said.

RELATED: Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 list revealed for holiday season

Advertisement

This story was reported from Los Angeles.











