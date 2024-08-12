Masked teens used stolen gun to open fire in Largo, striking teen and trailer: Police

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Two teenagers are facing felony attempted murder charges after police say they opened fire in Largo and a bullet struck a juvenile while another one went through a trailer and landed in a woman’s lap.

According to the Largo Police Department, a 17-year-old male was walking home around 11 p.m. on Aug. 7 when he felt like he was being followed.

Police say as he entered his backyard on New Jersey Street, three men wearing masks pulled out at least two handguns, and fired a total of 12 rounds at the victim, hitting him in the leg.

One of the bullets went through the victim’s grandmother’s trailer and landed in her lap, according to LPD.

A second family member stepped outside the trailer and immediately went back inside when police say she was met by gunfire. The woman was not harmed in the incident.

The 17-year-old was taken to an area hospital.

The victim told authorities that he had been feuding with one of the suspected shooters.

Officers quickly located that person and said that he admitted to the shooting.

Detectives said they identified two other subjects, and one was involved in the shooting. They added that one of the guns used in this incident was stolen during a robbery in Clearwater earlier in the evening.

On Aug. 9, police said they caught the second suspect in St. Petersburg. The suspect had a gun stolen from Clearwater with him when he was arrested.

According to LPD, the suspect admitted to being involved in the shooting.

Both suspects were taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center. Both were charged with attempted felony murder and shooting deadly missiles into an occupied dwelling. The suspect in possession of the stolen gun was also charged with armed robbery by the Clearwater Police Department.

The shooting is still under investigation.

