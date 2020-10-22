Masks, social distancing required for upcoming Firestone Grand Prix

The long-awaited IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix begins Friday, October 23, 2020, and the championship race is on Sunday, Oct. 25.

The Grand Prix was supposed to take place back in March but it was canceled at the last minute because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For a lot of us, we weren't sure if we were going to be able to continue, so it's cool to end it the way we are with the championship going down to St. Pete and I think everyone feels steadily confident and ready to go racing," said Scott Dixon, a driver. "I've always wanted to win at St. Pete so maybe this is the year, we'll see."

The Grand Prix is going to look different for racers and spectators.

PREVIOUS: Firestone Grand Prix back on track after 7-month delay

There are usually about 140,000 spectators per day, but that number will be decreased to just 20,000 to ensure everyone's safety.

Advertisement

Also, masks must be work the entire time regardless of being inside or outdoors.

"It's obviously different having the fans in the way they're able to be into the track and social distancing and all that, it's going to be a different energy, but just to have some of that energy back is really pleasing to see," said driver Josef Newgarden.