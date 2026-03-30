Massive brush fire in Hernando County still burning, evacuation order lifted overnight

article

The Brief A brush fire that broke out on Sunday is still burning as of Monday morning. A mandatory evacuation for some homes and businesses in Hernando County was lifted overnight. The fire has not spread to any building and no injuries have been reported, according to officials.



A brush fire broke out in Hernando Beach on Sunday, and it is still burning as of Monday morning.

The massive, fast-moving fire forced a mandatory evacuation for homes and businesses near Shoal Line Blvd on Sunday, but that evacuation order was lifted overnight. As of 6:47 a.m. on Monday, the fire is 40% contained, and is currently estimated at 120 acres in total. The fire has not spread to any structures and there have been no injuries reported.

Florida Forest Service - Withlacoochee Forestry Center and Hernando County Fire Rescue are still on scene. Officials say the wildfire is still active and there is visible smoke along Shoal Line Blvd.

PREVIOUS: Evacuation order lifted in Hernando County area following brush fire: HCFR

Authorities are advising drivers to use caution on Shoal Line Blvd.

It's been a long fire season in Florida. A prolonged drought has turned forests, fields and yards into kindling and small fires are quickly becoming out of hand. That led to a number of citations for people who violate local burn restrictions.

Pasco County firefighters reminded residents that the county remains under a strict burn ban following a brush fire sparked by an unauthorized burn on Saturday.

Most Bay Area counties have burn bans in place due to the prolonged drought.