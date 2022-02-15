Massive gourmet bakes made daily at TCM Cookie in Tampa

Calling all cookie monsters, there's a bakery in Tampa specializing in massive gourmet cookies.

Each cookie that comes from TCM Cookie is a monstrous five ounces.

"I just feel like you got to go big or go home!" says owner and baker Breanna Browning.

Breanna grew up baking for friends and family.

Her favorite was always snicker doodle cookies.

"It’s hard to find and hard to find a good one," she says.

No too long ago, one of her friends told her they were so good she should try to sell them. After a successful first market, Breanna decided to give the cookie business a try.

Since then, she’s added a variety of cookies to her always-changing menu.

Breanna bakes strawberry, pumpkin, carrot cake, strawberry lemonade, and blueberry cookies, to name a few.

"In every bite you just taste all the real, natural flavors in every cookie," she says,

You can find TCM Cookies at the Bakery Box Pop-Up on South Dale Mabry every Friday and Saturday between noon and 7 p.m.

TCM also ships nationwide, and cookies can be ordered at https://tcmcookie.com/.