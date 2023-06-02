Mattel releases new doll collection to celebrate 'Barbie' movie

article

Mattel is jumping on the "Barbie" movie hype with a new line of dolls inspired by the upcoming film, which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken.

The new line, called "Barbie the Movie dolls," features looks fans will see in the film, "reflecting the signature styles of Barbie, Ken, and new characters as they traverse through Barbie Land and beyond," Mattel said in a statement.

The company added that the new dolls emulate "the Barbiecore and Ken-ergy felt in the feature film." The line includes first-look outfits, as well as several matching sets worn in the movie – including a pink gingham dress, a gold disco jumpsuit, and a pink western outfit.

The Barbie the Movie line is now available at retailers nationwide starting at $1.25 to $150, Mattel said.

"Barbie the movie is a monumental moment for the brand, and we cannot wait for fans to experience Barbie like never before on the big screen," Lisa McKnight, Mattel’s executive vice president and global head of Barbie & dolls, said in a statement.

"The new line of Barbie the movie Mattel toys perfectly captures the fun and joy of Barbie that is at the heart of the film," McKnight added. "This collection allows fans of all ages to celebrate their favorite characters and scenes from the movie."

The "Barbie" teaser trailer that dropped in April generated a ton of buzz and memes among fans. The official trailer was released last week , sharing more of the plot.

In the film, Barbie becomes more self-aware and goes through somewhat of an existential crisis. Ken then accompanies her into the real world.

"Barbie," directed by Greta Gerwig and also starring America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell, hits theaters nationwide on July 21.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.