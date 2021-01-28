Mattress review site offering $3,000 to sleep and test out new mattresses

A mattress review website has put out a dream job posting.

The job is offering $3,000 to a "self-confessed Sleeping Beauty," according to the listing published by SleepJunkie – an online platform that delves into sleep studies, guides and more.

SleepJunkie’s chosen Sleeping Beauty will be tasked with becoming an official mattress tester for the brand over a two-month period. A total of three mattresses will be sent to their home for an "honest" and "thorough" evaluation.

The reviewer will report on the sleep quality, mood and comfort they feel when resting on each mattress.

At the end of the two months, the reviewer will get their cash payout and will even be allowed to keep their favorite mattress, which can be worth up to $1,500.

SleepJunkie is looking for candidates who should be able to work independently in addition to having clear writing and evaluation skills. They should also have enough space to keep additional mattresses in their home and be present when dispatchers deliver and collect the sleep items.

If chosen for the opportunity, the Sleeping Beauty will have to agree to sleep in the review mattresses solo to "ensure an undisturbed night’s sleep," according to SleepJunkie’s posting.

The Sleeping Beauty job application is available on SleepJunkie’s website as a nine-part Google Form.

A sample of mattress brands SleepJunkie has reviewed as the "best" for 2021 include Amerisleep, Zoma and Vaya.

The domestic mattress industry is expected to reach $22.8 billion by 2025, according to market research from Grand View Research. This growing sector has been credited to increased disposable income and "various government policies related to real estate" in the U.S.

