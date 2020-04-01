'Maybe you're not that bright': Larry David urges people stay inside during coronavirus pandemic



Here are some prettay, prettay, prettay good pandemic tips from America's favorite social curmudgeon.



On Tuesday, the office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom posted a video to Twitter featuring Larry David discussing the importance of staying at home amid the COVID-19 outbreak.



The sardonic star of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and co-creator of "Seinfeld" doesn't bite his tongue in the video when he calls those who aren't abiding by the stay-at-home orders, well, "idiots."



"You know who you are, you're going out, I don't know what you're doing," David rants in the video while flailing his hands. "You're socializing too close, it's not good, you're hurting old people like me."



"Well not me, I have nothing to do with you so I'll never see you," he clarifies, "But, you know, let's say, other older people who might be your relatives!"

David dishes a positive take on the pandemic, describing how those who are going outside are passing up a fantastic opportunity to stay at home and watch TV.

"I don't know how you're passing that up, maybe you're not that bright," David says, noting how there's normally nothing but trouble outside of the house and that it's just not a good place to be.

David ends the rant by asserting that it's not a good idea to see anyone, save for plumbers, in the event of an emergency.



There are some harsh truths behind David's humorous, slightly abrasive plea. While anyone is susceptible to the novel coronavirus, those who are older and have preexisting medical conditions are at a higher risk of developing COVID-19 health complications.

Still, the thought of Larry David, now zen-like under the conditions of a stay-at-home order while practicing social distancing, is perfect fodder for potential "Curb Your Enthusiasm" plotlines:



The Rideshare Driver: After burning his hand while trying to cook and with no bandages in the house, Larry finds himself blacklisted from Doordash, Uber Eats and all other delivery services when drivers become wary of his red palm.



The 5-foot-11-er: Jeff comes over with a friend to play social distancing golf in Larry's backyard. Larry and Jeff become skeptical when the friend, noticebly short, claims he is six feet tall and can be a safe gauge of suitable distance.



The HBO No Go: When the internet goes out at his house, Larry attempts to watch the latest episode of "Westworld" by peering through a neighbor's window. The neighbor is friends with the president of the premium network, who then angrily refuses to not opt David's new idea for a TV show saying that David "stole from HBO."



The Zoom: To curb her boredom, Susie starts hosting a daily variety show via Zoom that Jeff pressures Larry to watch. Larry, though, becomes a social pariah when he talks about how stupid the show is without noticing he didn't mute his video.



The Masks: After seeing multiple delivery trucks heading to his house, Larry, Jeff, Andy and Richard Lewis become suspicious that Ted Danson is hoarding medical supplies. A late night break-in reveals that Danson is actually prepping for a "Becker" reunion special.



This story was reported from Los Angeles.







