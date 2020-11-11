Expand / Collapse search
Mayo Clinic says beds full in northwest region of Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - Mayo Clinic Health System says its hospitals in the northwest region of Wisconsin are full to capacity.

System officials say 100% of their beds are full at hospitals in the region, which encompasses Barron, Bloomer, Eau Claire, Osseo, and Menomonie. Eighty-three patients have COVID-19, WQOW-TV reported.

“The public urgently needs to treat COVID-19 as the health emergency it is to prevent the health care system from being overwhelmed. We are pleading for everyone’s help to wear a mask and follow all public health guidelines to limit the spread of this disease,” regional vice president Richard Helmers, regional administrator Jason Craig, and chief nursing officer Pam White said in a joint statement.

They say 50% of the patients in intensive care have COVID-19 and 40% of their medical or surgical beds are filled with coronavirus patients.

In addition, 300 workers are on work restrictions due to COVID-19 exposure.

Last month, Mayo Clinic Health System announced it was temporarily postponing elective procedures in the region.